Canadian bikers for change

Canadian cyclists are gearing up for Athina’s Ride, a powerful initiative to raise funds for Desmoid tumor research through The Desmoid Tumour Foundation of Canada. This ride is more than just a cycling event—it’s a movement to support those affected by Desmoid tumors, a rare and often misunderstood form of cancer. Every mile we cover helps drive research forward, bringing hope for better treatments and a brighter future. Together, we’re not just raising awareness; we’re fueling progress. Join us as we ride with purpose, determination, and the commitment to make a lasting impact on the lives of those facing this challenging diagnosis!